OU men’s tennis team in semis of Khelo India University Games

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Caption: Sai Karteek Reddy.

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) men’s tennis team thrashed Barkatullah University (BU) 3-0 in the third round to make it to semifinals of the Khelo India University Games held at the Jain University Sports School, Bengaluru on Thursday.

Captain Sai Karteek Reddy defeated Guarang Mishra 6-2, 6-1 while L Suhith got the better of Udit Yadav 6-4, 6-3.

In the doubles, the pair of Sai Karteek and Suhith downed Udit and Mishra 6-1, 6-3.

Results: Sai Karteek Reddy bt Gaurang Mishra 6-2, 6-1, L Suhith bt Udit Yadav 6-4, 6-3; Doubles: Sai Karteek Reddy/Suhith bt Udit Yadav/Gaurang Mishra 6-1, 6-3.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .