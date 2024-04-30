OU reverses decision, hostels to remain open during summer vacation

In a notice to the university community, OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana said the university announced commencement of summer vacation from May 1 to 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 05:46 PM

Hyderabad: In a damage control mode, Osmania University on Tuesday announced that its hostels will remain operational during the summer vacation.

The vacation time facilitates the administration to take up any minor repairs and renovations in the hostels, while students spend some time with their families.

The university administration recently received a formal representation from a group of students, who expressed desire to utilize the summer vacation for intensive preparation aimed at various competitive exams.

“In response to the representation, the university administration is pleased to announce that the university hostels will remain operational during the summer vacation period. This decision is intended to accommodate those students who wish to stay back on campus and leverage the available facilities for their examination preparation and academic endeavors,” the Registrar said.

Earlier, the varsity’s Chief Warden G Srinivas issued a circular informing students about closure of hostels and messes from May 1 to 31 due to shortage of water and electricity in the hostels owing to severe summer.

Hours into this circular, the Chief Warden was served show cause notice by the University, which said that there was no such shortage of water and electricity supply in the university premises and termed the circular ‘unwarranted’ and ‘misleading’. Srinivas was asked to submit a detailed explanation regarding the rationale behind issuing such a circular.