Osmania University administration serves show cause notice on Chief Warden

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 09:37 PM

Osmania University

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) administration on Monday served a show cause notice on its Chief Warden Dr. G Srinivas for notifying closure of hostels and mess facilities due to shortage of water and electricity supply.

OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana, in the show cause notice, said the circular issued by the Chief Warden on Monday regarding purported water and electricity shortage in the university was deemed ‘unwarranted’ and ‘misleading’. He mentioned that as such there was no such shortage exists within the university premises.

“In the light of discrepancies, a show cause notice is hereby served to the Chief Warden,” the Registrar said, and directed him to furnish a detailed clarification regarding rationale behind the issuance of a such circular. Failure to do so within the stipulated timeframe would result in further disciplinary action, the Registrar warned.

Meanwhile, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana State Limited wrote to the university over the issue and said that there was no shortfall of electricity. Even in the heavy summer, the company has been providing power round the clock without any interruption, it added.