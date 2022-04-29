OU women’s tennis team in semis of Khelo India University Games

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: Osmania University women’s tennis team continued their good run and entered the semifinal of the Khelo India University Games at the Jain University Sports School, Bengaluru on Friday.

Osmania University team defeated SAvitri Bai Phule University 2-0 to top the Group A. Shrivalli Rashmikaa defeated Pooja Ingle 6-4, 6-0 while Sama Satwika got the better of Divia Godse 6-0, 6-2.

With OU team topping the Group, the doubles tie was cancelled.

Results: Osmania University bt Savitri Bai Phule University 2-0 (Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (OU) bt Pooja Ingle (SBPU) 6-4, 6-0; Sama Satwika (OU) bt Divia Godse (SBPU) 6-0 , 6-2).

