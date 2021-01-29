Over 1.5 lakh health care workers in Telangana receive vaccine

Overall, so far 58 per cent of the healthcare workers from government and private hospitals of the State have received the vaccine.

Hyderabad: Since the launch of the Covid vaccination drive on January 16, about 1,51,243 personnel in both government and private healthcare facilities across Telangana have been inoculated as on Thursday.

The health department organised 487 vaccine sessions and administered Covid vaccine to 20,636 healthcare workers out of the targeted 45,973 individuals. Overall, so far 58 per cent of the healthcare workers from government and private hospitals of the State have received the vaccine.

Since the launch of the vaccination drive, 1,09,015 healthcare workers from government hospitals have received the Covid vaccine. The total percentage of healthcare workers from government hospitals who received the vaccine is 63.6 per cent.

“No severe cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported. Three healthcare workers reported minor AEFIs, who are stable now. The vaccination drive to mop-up those who have missed out in the earlier rounds will continue on Friday,” Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao, said.

