Over 1 crore national flags ready for distribution to households in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:31 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: Over one crore national flags are getting ready for distribution to all households in the State as part of the ‘Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu’ to be held from August 8 to 22.

These flags will be distributed in all villages, mandals and municipalities. Films on national integration and patriotism will be screened and schoolchildren will be permitted to view the films for free of cost in all theatres, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The Chief Secretary said as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, ‘Swathantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu’ will be organised in a grand manner across the State. The CS held a meeting with senior officials at the BRKR Bhavan on Saturday to review the arrangements plans.

Officials were instructed to work in close coordination in order to ensure that the programmes were conducted successfully. The high-level Vajrotsava Committee had already chalked out a detailed programme schedule.

The inaugural session will be held on August 8 and would be attended by Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives. Special programmes on national integration will be held across the State, he said.