Over 3 lakh apply for TSPSC Group-I posts

Published Date - 10:36 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: The State’s Group-I recruitment is all set to have a massive competition with Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) receiving a staggering 3,35,143 applications for the examination.

The TSPSC had notified 503 Group-I posts for which the last date for submission of applications concluded on Tuesday. This is the first Group-I notification issued after the formation of Telangana State and of the vacancies notified, 121 are Mandal Parishad Development Officer, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officer, 42 Deputy Collector, and 40 Assistant Audit Officers among others.

Incidentally, never in the history of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh State, have such a huge number of Group-I posts were notified. Earlier, the Group-I notification was issued by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission for a total of 312 posts in 2011.

With the State government scrapping the personality test (interview), the TSPSC’s Group-I recruitment is a two-tier process comprising a preliminary test which is an objective type and a written examination (Main).

The commission is yet to announce the date for the preliminary test which will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main exam will be 50 times the total number of vacancies available in each multi-zone following the rule of reservation.

For the first time, Economical Weaker Section and sports reservation quota will be implemented in the Group-I services. The commission is contemplating to provide an e-question paper for the Main examination instead of the regular printed question paper. To expedite the selection process, the TSPSC is also intending to introduce digital evaluation for the Main examination.

Before applying for any recruitment notification issued by the TSPSC, the job aspirants must fill the One Time Registration (OTR) form of the commission on its website. The OTR is a web-based service that enables job seekers to register their details with the commission and later apply for the notifications.

Those candidates who already filled the OTR form must edit the same in accordance with the Presidential Order 2018. The local candidature of the candidates will be decided as per the Presidential Order. In addition to the existing 25 lakh OTRs, the TSPSC has received 1,80,401 new OTRs and 3,67,776 candidates edited their OTRs till the last count on Tuesday.

