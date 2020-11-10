Over 55 illegal structures brought down in Ranga Reddy dist in last 6 days

Following directions from the High Court, the administration formed special teams and carried out the drive using earth movers

Published: 6:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Ranga Reddy district administration had demolished over 55 encroachments that came up near nalas and obstructing the flow of drain water, during a demolishing drive taken up since November 4.

Following directions from the High Court, the administration formed special teams and carried out the drive using earth movers. The administration has identified encroachments at as many as 78 places near the nalas.

Of them, 55 encroachments were cleared and on Tuesday 28 illegal structures were demolished by the revenue department officials, according to Ranga Reddy district Collector, D. Amoy Kumar.

He said the drive would continue till all the encroachments were cleared. The court, which took up a suo moto case after recent floods, has directed the administration to clear illegal structures at the water bodies and earmark the full tank level (FTL).

In coordination with the Police, Revenue, Municipal, Irrigation and Panchayat Raj departments, the court wanted officials to take necessary measures to protect water bodies from encroachments in future.

Accordingly, special teams were constituted with the officials from departments concerned and the drive was started at Bachhakunta, Sunnamcheruvu, Appacheruvu, Rangamkunta, Jangamonikunta, Kondapur nala, Lingamkunta, Chakalicheruvu, Firangi nala, and Errakunta among others in Serilingampally, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Gandipet mandals.

