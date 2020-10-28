Over 57 lakh farmers benefiting from Rythu Bandhu

As per the ‘Telangana State Statistical Abstract (Atlas)’ compiled by the Planning Department based on data furnished by various departments, Nalgonda district is the largest beneficiary of the scheme with about 4.32 lakh farmers cultivating about 10.74 lakh acres.

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: More than 57.81 lakh farmers in the State are benefiting from the State government’s flagship Rythu Bandhu scheme. The State government is spending Rs 7,270 crore for cultivation in about 1.30 crore acres. The scheme is proving to be largely beneficial for about 40.56 lakh marginal farmers with less than 2.47 acre cultivable area.

As per the ‘Telangana State Statistical Abstract (Atlas)’ compiled by the Planning Department based on data furnished by various departments, Nalgonda district is the largest beneficiary of the scheme with about 4.32 lakh farmers cultivating about 10.74 lakh acres. About Rs 592 crore have been spent towards the scheme in Nalgonda district alone.

Further, nearly 30.72 lakh of 57.81 lakh farmers in the State enrolled under Rythu Bima scheme for the 2019-20 financial year. The State government paid premium amounting to Rs 1,775.95 crore for 2018-19 and 2019-20 to LIC for implementing the scheme. So far, about 36,897 claims have been settled benefiting the bereaved families who have received total Rs 1,844 crore. About 52.3 per cent of farmers whose claims were settled were aged between 49-59 years, while 32.6 per cent belong to the age group of 39 and 48 years.

Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar released the ‘Telangana State Statistical Publication (Atlas) at the Directorate of Economics and Statistics on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary for Finance and Planning K Ramakrishna Rao was also present.

The annual publication provides a wide range of statistical information emerged from the latest surveys, censuses, GSDP estimates along with latest information on the State government’s flagship programmes and schemes. It shares the State’s latest statistical data in 14 chapters including demography and population, infrastructure, State economy, agriculture, irrigation, industry, school education, health, rural drinking water and sanitation, social security, household facilities, and others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .