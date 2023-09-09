| Over One Lakh Passengers Travelled On Vande Bharat Trains In Central Region From Aug 15 To Sept 8

The total revenue earned by the Railways through these services in the above-mentioned time period is 10.72 crores.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Mumbai: The total number of passengers who travelled in Vande Bharat trains in the Central Railway region from August 15 to September 8 is 1.22 lakh, said a press release by Central Railway on Saturday.

While Bilaspur-Nagpur Express has the highest occupancy rate of 122.56%, GOA Madgaon- CSMT Express has the lowest occupancy rate of 75.50%. The occupancy rates for other Vande Bharat trains running through the Central Railway region are as follows: Nagpur-Bilaspur Express (106.40%); CSMT Shirdi Express( 81.33%); Shirdi-CSMT Express ( 81.88%); CSMT Solapur Express (93.71%); Solapur CSMT Express(105.09%); Madgaon Express (92.05%).

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.