Overcome by hunger, youth found eating raw flesh of cat in Kerala

The incident was reported on the premises of a busy bus stand here on Saturday evening. The 27-year-old man hails from Dhubri district in Assam, police said.

Malappuram (Kerala): In a shocking incident, a man hailing from Assam in Kuttippuram in this north Kerala district was found consuming the raw flesh of a cat, after having had no means to consume food for days.

A senior police officer said the local people found him eating the raw flesh of a dead cat, sitting on the stairway of the bus stand.

“After being informed, we visited the spot. When he enquired with him, he said he had not eaten any food for the past five days,” the officer told PTI.

He said they bought him some food and he accepted it without any hesitation. But, after some time, he disappeared from the place without telling anyone.

“We received information this morning that the youth was found at a local railway station here. So, we rushed to the place and sought details of his whereabouts,” he said, based on which they found him.

Based on the man’s statements, he was a college student in the northeastern state and reached Kerala on a train in December without informing his family.

“He gave us the mobile number of his brother who is working in Chennai. We contacted him and confirmed that the information is correct,” the officer said.

After a preliminary medical examination, the man was admitted to a hospital in neighbouring Thrissur. The man seemingly has no physical or mental issues, and he would be handed over to his relatives when they arrive here, police added.