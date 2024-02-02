Lok Sabha polls: Telangana BJP steps up outreach programs at multiple levels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:49 PM

Hyderabad: As part of the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is stepping up its public outreach programmes at multiple levels in the State.

The party has decided to organise Gaon Chalo, Basti Chalo campaign from February 5 to 8, under which party leaders will spend 24-hours with the people in villages across the State. The leaders will create awareness about various schemes and programmes launched by the Modi government at the Centre. Similarly, the party has also decided to meet new voters and seek their support for the Lok Sabha polls.

Disclosing this to media after State office bearers meeting on Friday, BJP national vice president DK Aruna said the party was also helping people to visit Ayodhya to offer prayer in the newly constructed Ram Temple and would be meeting all the beneficiaries of the central schemes.

The party would be setting up party offices at the Lok Sabha constituency level and assembly constituency level for better coordination between functionaries, she said.