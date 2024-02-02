Film producer Bandla Ganesh, former DPH Srinivasa Rao apply for Congress LS tickets

On Friday, over 100 applications were filed by aspirants seeking tickets to contest from different constituencies in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:57 PM

Hyderabad: Former Director of Public Helath G Srinivasa Rao filed application seeking Congress ticket for contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha elections either from Secunderabad or Khammam constituencies. Similarly, film producer Bandla Ganesh also filed application seeking ticket to contest from Medchal Malkajgiri constituency.

On Friday, over 100 applications were filed by aspirants seeking tickets to contest from different constituencies. While, not many applications were filed for Hyderabad constituency, quite a few have been filed for Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Peddapally and Mahabubabad constituencies.

Also Read Lok Sabha polls: Telangana BJP steps up outreach programs at multiple levels