Telangana offers to meet rice needs of Kerala

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 09:32 PM

Hyderabad: The Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday assured his Kerala counterpart, G R Anil that Telangana was ready for meeting the rice requirement of Kerala State.

It would be able to provide preferred varieties at a competitive price, he said.

G R Anil, Kerala Minister for Food and Civil Supplies called on Uttam Kumar at the latter’s chambers in Secretariat.

Uttarm Kumar directed the Commissioner Civil Supplies, D S Chouhan to explore possibilities for meeting the rice needs of Kerala and prepare a draft plan for the purpose.

Telangana’s requirement of agricultural products grown in Kerala was also discussed at the meeting along with the possibility for mutual collaboration between the two states and prospects for a MOU. D. Sujith Babu, Kerala Commissioner Civil Supplies also was present.