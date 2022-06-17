| Overcome The Fear Of Biological Sciences Through These Questions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in – these broadly come under the biological sciences.

Here are some sample questions to help you understand the basics of biology.

1. The study of blood vessels is termed as:

a. Angiology

b. Cardiology

c. Haematology

d. History

Ans: a

2. A process in which shape of chemical compound is changed without breaking of bond is:

a. Chemical process

b. Physical process

c. Biological process

d. Enzymatic reaction

Ans: b

3. Which of the following statements is correct?

a. Species diversity in general, increases from poles to the equator

b. Conventional taxonomic methods are equally suitable for higher plants & micro organisms

c. Indio’s share of global species diversity is about 18%

d. There are about 25,000 known species of plants in India.

Ans: a

4. Rivet Popper Hypothesis was proposed by

a. Edward Wilson

b. Norman Myers

c. Paul Ehrlich

d. Buffon

Ans: c

5. Match the following & choose the correct combination

List- I List- II

1. Natural History i. Darwin

2. System Naturae ii. Buffon

3. Historia Generalis Plantarum iii. John Ray

4. Origin of Species iv. Linnaeus

1 2 3 4

a. iv ii iii i

b ii iii ii i

c. iii i iv ii

d. ii iv iii i

Ans: d

6. Statement-1 (S1): Red data book is prepared by IUCN

Statement-2( S2): Wildlife Act was promulgated in the year 1970

a. Both(S1)&(S2) are correct & (S2) is the correct explanation of (S1)

b. Both (S1) & (S2) are correct & (S2) is not the correct explanation of (S1)

c. Both (S1) & (S2) are false

d. (S1) is true but (S2) is false

Ans: d

7. Which one of the following show, the hierarchial arrangement of taxonomic categories of plant in descending order:

a. Genus-Species-Family-Order-Class-Division-Kingdom

b. Species-Genus-Family-Class-Order-Division-Kingdom

c. Kingdom-Division-Order-Class-Family-Genus-Species

d. Kingdom-Division-Class-Order-Family-Genus-Species

Ans: d

8. As per Whittaker’s classification, an organism possessing eukaryotic cell structure, multicellular organisation, with a cell wall & nuclear membrane showing heterotrophic nutrition can be placed under kingdom:

a. Fungi

b. Plantae

c. Monera

d. Protista

Ans: a

9. Class is the category of taxonomy which includes related

a. Families

b. Order

c. Genera

d. Species

Ans: b

10. Classification which is based on evolutionary relationship of various organism is

a. Artificial classification

b. Natural classification

c. Phylogenetic classification

d. The Five Kingdom classification

Ans: c

To be continued….

By