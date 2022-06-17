Overcome the fear of biological sciences through these questions

Hyderabad: The study of life, living organisms, life cycles of various species of organisms, and the environments they live in – these broadly come under the biological sciences.
Here are some sample questions to help you understand the basics of biology.
1. The study of blood vessels is termed as:
a. Angiology
b. Cardiology
c. Haematology
d. History
Ans: a
2. A process in which shape of chemical compound is changed without breaking of bond is:
a. Chemical process
b. Physical process
c. Biological process
d. Enzymatic reaction
Ans: b
3. Which of the following statements is correct?
a. Species diversity in general, increases from poles to the equator
b. Conventional taxonomic methods are equally suitable for higher plants & micro organisms
c. Indio’s share of global species diversity is about 18%
d. There are about 25,000 known species of plants in India.
Ans: a
4. Rivet Popper Hypothesis was proposed by
a. Edward Wilson
b. Norman Myers
c. Paul Ehrlich
d. Buffon
Ans: c
5. Match the following & choose the correct combination
List- I List- II
1. Natural History i. Darwin
2. System Naturae ii. Buffon
3. Historia Generalis Plantarum iii. John Ray
4. Origin of Species iv. Linnaeus
1 2 3 4
a. iv ii iii i
b ii iii ii i
c. iii i iv ii
d. ii iv iii i
Ans: d
6. Statement-1 (S1): Red data book is prepared by IUCN
Statement-2( S2): Wildlife Act was promulgated in the year 1970
a. Both(S1)&(S2) are correct & (S2) is the correct explanation of (S1)
b. Both (S1) & (S2) are correct & (S2) is not the correct explanation of (S1)
c. Both (S1) & (S2) are false
d. (S1) is true but (S2) is false
Ans: d
7. Which one of the following show, the hierarchial arrangement of taxonomic categories of plant in descending order:
a. Genus-Species-Family-Order-Class-Division-Kingdom
b. Species-Genus-Family-Class-Order-Division-Kingdom
c. Kingdom-Division-Order-Class-Family-Genus-Species
d. Kingdom-Division-Class-Order-Family-Genus-Species
Ans: d
8. As per Whittaker’s classification, an organism possessing eukaryotic cell structure, multicellular organisation, with a cell wall & nuclear membrane showing heterotrophic nutrition can be placed under kingdom:
a. Fungi
b. Plantae
c. Monera
d. Protista
Ans: a
9. Class is the category of taxonomy which includes related
a. Families
b. Order
c. Genera
d. Species
Ans: b
10. Classification which is based on evolutionary relationship of various organism is
a. Artificial classification
b. Natural classification
c. Phylogenetic classification
d. The Five Kingdom classification
Ans: c
To be continued….
