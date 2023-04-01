Overseas assets of Indians rose in Dec quarter of 2022-23: RBI data

Reserve assets accounted for 64.3 per cent of India's international financial assets during the third quarter of 2022-23

By IANS Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sat - 1 April 23

New Delhi: Overseas assets of Indians during the third quarter of 2022-23 rose, mainly due to an increase of $30 billion in reserve assets, which had earlier declined by $56.5 billion in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

According to India’s international investment position for the October-December period of the current fiscal, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, net claims of non-residents in India declined by $12 billion during October-December 2022 and stood at $374.5 billion.

The reduction in net claims was due to higher rise in Indian residents’ overseas financial assets ($28.7 billion) as compared with the increase in foreign liabilities of Indians ($16.7 billion).

Trade credits and loans were primary contributors to the rise in India’s foreign liabilities, the data stated.

Also, variation in the exchange rate of rupee vis-a-vis other currencies, impacted the change in liabilities, when valued in the US dollar terms, as the rupee depreciated by 1.49 per cent during the quarter.