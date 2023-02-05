Owaisi arrives at Lucknow for Muslim Personal Law board meeting

On being asked whether discussions will be held on the Uniform Civil Code, Owaisi said, "A press conference will be held after the meeting and the spokesperson of the board will be commenting on the matter."

02:05 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Lucknow: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday arrived at Lucknow for a meeting of the executive committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board .

The Lok Sabha MP also questioned the recent crackdown by the BJP-led government in Assam on child marriages.

“The party has been in power in the state for six years. What have they done to stop child marriage all these years? It is a failure of the state government,” said Owaisi.

“What will happen to those girls who have been married? The Assam government has booked 4,000 cases and is considering booking 4000 more. So, who will take care of those girls? You are putting a mountain of troubles over them.” said Owaisi, while addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“The BJP government in Assam is biased against the Muslims. The landless people in Upper Assam have been given land. However, they are not giving land to people of lower Assam.” He added.

Commenting on the ongoing Ramchatimanas row in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi said, ” I am not an expert on the matter. Those who are experts will be in a better position to comment on this.”

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Saturday said that the crackdown against child marriages would continue in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma informed that till Saturday morning, 2211 persons had been arrested in connection with child marriages.