Centre’s injustice should have been highlighted in Governor’s address: Owaisi

Owaisi said the Centre had failed to implement promises such as the coach factory at Kazipet, Bayyaram Steel Plant or other promises in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act even after eight years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:26 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: Leader of the Opposition and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday expressed his displeasure in the House, stating that the State government did not include the injustice being done by the Centre to Telangana in the Governor’s Budget address.

Speaking during the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the Governor’s address, Owaisi said the government should have included in the speech how the Modi government was adopting a step-motherly treatment against Telangana and how the State was not being given its due share and financial support for taking up development works.

Also Read Owaisi’s AIMIM looks invincible in its old Hyderabad strongholds

Owaisi said the Centre had failed to implement promises such as the coach factory at Kazipet, Bayyaram Steel Plant or other promises in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act even after eight years. The Centre also slashed funds and grants to the State and reduced the FRBM limits, he said, adding that the Centre was not giving funds for Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha and Kaleshwaram.

“All this should have been highlighted in the Governor’s address,” he said, also urging Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy to hold a special session to discuss the injustice being done to Telangana by the Modi government. “People should know the truth,” he said.

The AIMIM leader also expressed anguish over the State government not taking up various development programmes in Old City areas. “The CM had promised several projects in the Old City but a majority of them are still pending. I am disappointed with the attitude of the government and want it to fulfill all the promises made by it,” he said.