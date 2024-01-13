Saturday, Jan 13, 2024
Owaisi trends on social media after Ramdev Baba’s comments on OBCs go viral

Ramdev Baba received severe backlash from people on social media after passing derogatory comments on OBCs.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 13 January 2024, 08:26 PM
Hyderabad: A controversial video of Ramdev Baba is now surfacing on social media in which he was seen making derogatory comments about the OBC community.

Following this, he received severe backlash from people on social media, and hashtags such as ‘OBCBoycottBabaRamdev’ and ‘Boycott_Patanjali’ started trending.

When confronted by the media, he claimed that he mentioned Owaisi and not OBC. He further asserted that Asaduddin Owaisi’s predecessors were anti-nationals, and  he never made any derogatory remarks about OBCs.

Watch the videos here:

