Asad looks poised for a ‘high five’

4-time MP launches campaign by meeting people at doorsteps

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 14 April 2024, 09:19 PM

Having coasted to a comfortable victory four times, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has joined the fray for the fifth time from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. Kicking off his campaign for the May 13 elections, Owaisi has been meeting people at their doorsteps and urging them to strengthen the voting percentage. In the last two days, he has covered several areas of the Bahadurpura Assembly segment.

Among other issues, the AIMIM is banking on Triple Talaq, CAA, and the increasing communal attacks during the BJP rule. Sources said the party has planned out a rigorous campaign with public meetings, street corner gatherings, bike rallies, and augmenting it with outreach through social media platforms.

Also Read Hyderabad: Quack held in Malkajgiri

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment comprises Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura Assembly constituencies. Joining the fray against Owaisi will be Madhavi Latha (BJP), Gaddam Srinivas Yadav (BRS), and Amjedullah Khan (MBT). In the last elections, Asaduddin Owaisi secured 5,17,471 of the 877,941 votes polled defeating his BJP rival, Dr Bhagwanth Rao with a margin of 2,82,186 votes.

The contest this time also would be between MIM and BJP though Owaisi looks poised to sail through comfortably. Analysts in the old city feel the BJP this time also might not succeed in throwing a major challenge at Owaisi. However, if MBT leader Amjedullah Khan joins the fray, his party might end up having to tweak its strategies a bit to ensure the perceived antiincumbency votes don’t end up with Amjedullah Khan.