Lack of strong BJP leader in Old City affecting its prospects in LS polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 April 2024, 06:53 PM

Hyderabad: The hype created by the BJP about giving a tough fight to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the ensuing Lok Sabha poll from Hyderabad, appears to be slowly fading away with reports that the saffron party has a very poor support base in the Old City and that its candidate has little chances of winning the seat.

The BJP had fielded social worker and businesswoman Kompella Madhavi Latha to take on Owaisi. The BJP tried to project her as a strong contender, who would give a tough time to four-time MP Owaisi. The party even promoted her through social media and created a hype that the people of Old City are very keen to replace Owaisi with her.

The BJP leadership even made her nomination filing programme a grand event with union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur taking part in the rally. However, now reports are coming that it would be difficult for the BJP to dent Owaisi’s vote bank and that the Hindu vote share would be split among the Congress, BJP and BRS candidates, causing huge loss to the BJP candidate.

Sources in the party say in the absence of a strong BJP leader in the Old City, the Hindu voters have no one to look up to for support not only during the polls, but even otherwise. Though Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh is popular among the Hindu population, his influence is limited to his constituency and to some pockets of Old City. Raja Singh is also reportedly not so happy with the party nominating Madhavi Latha.

On the other hand, the Owaisi brothers are always accessible to everyone in the segment. AIMIM MLAs and corporators are always available for the voters when they need them.

“Majlis leaders are always among the people. They are accessible and help the locals in times of crisis. Whereas the BJP and other parties only come to them during polls. In fact, the BJP does not have a long term plan for the Old City,” a BJP leader said.

Moreover, the equation has drastically changed in the Old City after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some comments against the Muslim community. “Earlier, very few Muslim voters used to vote for other parties, but after the PM’s comments, it looks like a majority of the voters are likely to vote for Owaisi,” another BJP leader said.

Even Madhavi Latha’s arrow gesture during a rally has not gone well among the Muslim community and the action has reportedly distanced her from the community, especially women.