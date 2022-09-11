‘Ozone Run’ to be held in Hyderabad on Sep 18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:46 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to witness the country’s first-of-its-kind ‘Ozone Run’ with the mission to raise awareness among the denizens to save the mother earth and the Ozone layer to safeguard against the Sun’s ultraviolet radiation. The 10-km run, which is open to people from all walks of life, will be held two days after the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on September 18.

Meghna Musunuri, founder of Save Water And Nature (SWAN), TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar along with Bilvoa Vunnam and Teerdha Vunnam, the Climate Action Ambassadors, launched the poster of the ‘Ozone Run’ here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar said, “the success of conducting the event lies in mass participation, promotion of social awareness and sense of responsibility towards Mother Earth.”

The British Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad, Gareth Wynn Owen exhorted like-minded people to promote, participate, and play an important role towards the success of the Ozone Run event. VC and MD, Sports Authority of Telangana, Sandeep Kumar Sulthania called out to the youth and young adults saying, “Protect Environment – Protect Yourself”.

Ozone Run is the brainchild of Bilvoa Vunnam and Teerdha Vunnam and they said, “Ozone Run will feature three types of races i.e. 10K, 5K, and 2K and every responsible global citizen is eligible for participation.”

Meghana Musunuri said facilities like water points, first aid, ambulances, breakfast, and selfie points would be provided during the Ozone run.

The first, second, and third runner-ups will be given away prizes in different categories and the money raised from the event will be used in creating more lung spaces in Hyderabad. Those interested can registered at www.ozonerun.com or contact 8903608369.