Paddy issue: TRS workers, farmers hoisted black flags in old Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 AM, Fri - 8 April 22

Karimnagar: As part of a series of agitations against the union government’s indifferent attitude in procuring paddy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi activists, farmers and common public have registered their protest by displaying black flags on their residences on Friday.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and other public representatives have also registered their protest by hoisting black flags on their camp offices across the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

While BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar hoisted black flag at his residence here, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao displayed black flag at his camp office.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar unfurled black fag on the residence of Malyala Sarpanch Mittapelli Vimala in Malyal mandal headquarters.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .