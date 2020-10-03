Padikkal has a bright future: Katich

Speaking after their comfortable victory over Royals, Katich said, “He played magnificently. He had a fantastic season for Karnataka and once we identified that, we thought there was a role for him at the top of the order.”

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s youngster Devdutt Padikkal has been impressive with three half-centuries in four matches so far and coach Simon Katich sees a bright future for the youngster.

Speaking after their comfortable victory over Royals, Katich said, “He played magnificently. He had a fantastic season for Karnataka and once we identified that, we thought there was a role for him at the top of the order. It’s great to see his partnership with (Aaron) Finch. It gave us a great platform for the rest of the innings. He was outstanding in the field too. He took a brilliant catch to get rid of Jos Buttler. He is a very talented youngster and has a bright future and we are seeing the start of it here in IPL.”

On their captain Virat Kohli returning to form, the Australian said, “The way we see him, he is never out of form for us. We have seen him bat in nets and he was timing the ball pretty well. What helped him was that he took us over the line against Mumbai Indians in the Super Over. We knew he was a class player and it was about time he came into form,” he added.

Meanwhile, Royal’s coach Andrew McDonald said, “RCB took upper hand in the powerplay and we should have rebuilt the innings after that. But we failed. That is an area we can improve. But the biggest thing for me is the players are putting in their best on the field.” He also praised Padikkal and Kohli who took away the game from them.

