Pak terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter identified

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:54 AM, Tue - 27 September 22

According to the officials, Abu Hurrarah was killed in the encounter on Monday that took place in Welsbatapura village.

Srinagar: A terrorist who was killed during an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district has been identified as a Pakistani member of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, army officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, Abu Hurrarah was killed in the encounter on Monday that took place in Welsbatapura village.

A joint search operation was launched by the Army, police and CRPF in the village based on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area

“Quick cordon around the suspected cluster of houses in the village was established by the security forces. On suspecting the presence of one to two terrorists in one of the houses, the Security Forces started evacuating the civilians in the vicinity to a safe location. As has been observed in earlier operations as well, the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire targeting civilians, in hope of exploiting an opportunity to escape,” the officials said.

“Sensing the danger to civilian lives and disregarding personal safety, the troops speeded up the evacuation process, simultaneously pinning down the terrorist with accurate fire.”

The military said that while attempting rescue of civilians and moving them out of firefight zone, one officer sustained gun-shot wound and was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar.

Two civilians also sustained splinter injuries when they were targeted by the terrorist by lobbing grenades. One of them has been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital.

“On positive confirmation of no civilian presence around the target house, the Army conducted a deliberate operation to neutralise the terrorist. The terrorist was subsequently neutralised and has been identified by JKP as Abu Hurrarah, resident of Pakistan and a hardcore member of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist organisation.

“One AK series rifle, one Pistol, Grenades and other warlike stores have been recovered,” the Army said.