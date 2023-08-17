Pakistan caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s cabinet takes oath

The Pakistan President Arif Alvi administered the oath to the leader in the presence of outgoing Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and his former cabinet ministers.

By PTI Updated On - 08:48 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Islamabad: Members of Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s cabinet took oath at a ceremony held in President House in Islamabad on Thursday, according to Dawn.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi administered oath to members of newly-appointed Pakistan caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Eighteen federal ministers took oath on Thursday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing Radio Pakistan. The report said that the ministers who took oath included former diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani, economist Shamshad Akhtar, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Sarfaraz Bugti, industrialist Gohar Ejaz, academic Umar Saif, senior journalist Murtaza Solangi, former bureaucrat Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Jamal Shah, public health professional Nadeem Jan, Aneeq Ahmed, Muhammad Sami, Ahmed Irfan, and Anwar Ali Haider. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a Senator and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader, was sworn in as Pakistan’s interim PM on August 14.

The Pakistan President administered the oath to the leader in the presence of outgoing Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and his former cabinet ministers, Geo News reported.

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, and other high-ranking officials were present on the occasion. Pakistan’s President approved the appointment of Anwaar-ul Haque Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister on August 12.

Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz met and concluded their last round of talks on August 12 and decided to make Senator Kakar as caretaker PM.

