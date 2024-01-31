Pakistan: Ex PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi get 14 years jail

By ANI Published Date - 31 January 2024, 11:18 AM

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi were on Wednesday sentenced to 14 years with rigorous punishment in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan local media reported. Dawn reported that an Islamabad accountability court the couple and barred both of them from holding any public office for 10 years, and were slapped with a fine of Rs 787 million. This is Breaking news, more details to follow.