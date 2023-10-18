Pakistan: IHC issues notices to NAB on Nawaz’s pleas seeking protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

07:36 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on two petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif seeking protective bail in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases, Dawn reported.

The PML-N supremo who is expected to return to Pakistan on Saturday, was convicted in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references and was declared a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana vehicle case, pending before an accountability court in Islamabad.

He was on bail in these cases when he proceeded to the UK in 2019 for medical treatment.

A two-judge IHC bench, comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb took up Nawaz’s pleas, which were filed earlier today.

Nawaz’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez, told the court that his client was seeking protective bail. Referring to previous judgements, he said that in the past, absconders were granted protective bail in order to surrender before the court.

Pervez while contending that Nawaz had not taken undue advantage of his bail, said, “The court provides an opportunity whenever someone wants to surrender before it.” The lawyer noted that the court had also provided PTI Chairman Imran Khan with protective bail earlier. Pervez also said that Nawaz’s conviction was handed down when he was not in the country.

At one point during the hearing, the NAB prosecutor said that the bureau did not have any objections if Nawaz wanted to come back.

At this, Justice Aurangzeb said, “You have no objection to granting protective bail. Tomorrow you will say that the judgement should be struck down. Then you should also ask the NAB chairman and let us decide the appeal [against Nawaz’s conviction] today”, as per Dawn.

The NAB prosecutor said that the watchdog would give its arguments when the appeal would be fixed before the court.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the petitions, copies of which are available with Dawn, were filed by PML-N’s Ataullah Tarar on Nawaz’s behalf.

The pleas said that Nawaz was seeking protective bail in order to surrender before the court and “submit to due process of justice and avail remedies permissible under the law”.

They stated that Nawaz’s absence before the IHC was neither “intentional nor deliberate nor mala fide”, rather he was unable to do so due to “medical advice” and circumstances beyond his control”. It said that Nawaz’s health could not improve and medical procedures were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They further said that the relevant health reports were submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC), in accordance with its directives. It also noted that the previous federal and provincial government, “despite being headed by an arch-rival political party,” never approached the LHC to challenge the veracity of the reports.

As per Dawn, the petitions said that due to “unforeseen circumstances beyond human control” and other medical complications, the necessary medical procedure could only be carried out last November. It said that Nawaz had to undergo follow-up examinations in June, adding that the latest medical reports were also submitted to the LHC.

As per the leaked Panama Papers, Nawaz Sharif owned two offshore companies, namely, Nescoll Limited and Nielson Enterprises Limited. These companies bought apartments no. 16, 16 A, 17 and 17 A, in Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, in 1993, 1995 and 1996.

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had claimed that the apartments were purchased by Nawaz and his children through “corrupt, dishonest or illegal means.” NAB also accused Maryam Nawaz Sharif of producing bogus trust deeds, dated 2006, which were also signed by her husband Captain (retd) Safdar as a witness.

In 2018, an accountability court convicted the Sharif family in the Avenfield properties.

