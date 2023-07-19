Pakistan: Newborn goes missing from district hospital

A resident of Chak 30 Sargodha had brought the newborn to District Teaching Hospital for treatment.

By ANI Published Date - 02:36 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Representative Photo

Punjab: A newborn baby had gone missing from District Teaching Hospital in Sargodha City in Punjab province, according to ARY News.

The incident led to criticism on the hospital administration by the affected family. According to information, a man – resident of Chak 30 Sargodha – brought the newborn to District Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Post-check-up, the hospital staff tagged the child and shifted him to the ward, reported ARY News. The father who is a labour alleged that when he asked about his child, the hospital staff told him the child went missing and wasn’t in the ward.

The father further said a complaint was filed with the police, but no action has been taken yet.

Furthermore, the other day, an unidentified woman kidnapped a newborn boy from the Allied Hospital in Faisalabad and fled away, according to ARY News. Sources from the hospital said that the unidentified woman was present in the ward with the wife of Sadaqat for three days.

The suspect mixed some intoxicating drugs in the tea, which the family was drinking. The family fell unconscious and she took away the baby.