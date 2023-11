| Palamuru District Transformation Kcr About Voting And 24 7 Power Supply In Telangana

Palamuru district Transformation, KCR About Voting, And 24/7 Power Supply In Telangana

Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Palamuru district Transformation, KCR About Voting, And 24/7 Power Supply In Telangana

How did KCR change Palamuru district’s fate?

Your Vote Changes Your Fate: Telangana CM KCR

Telangana is the only state in India to provide 24/7 current supply