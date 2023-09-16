Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project – KCR Vision For South Telangana

The Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation is to tackle the extreme drought-prone conditions in Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda districts by irrigating over 4.97 lakh hectares of land, equivalent to about 12.30 lakh acres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: The Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation is to tackle the extreme drought-prone conditions in Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Narayanpet, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda districts by irrigating over 4.97 lakh hectares of land, equivalent to about 12.30 lakh acres. The project also aims at supplying drinking water to 1226 villages in 70 mandals in these districts.

Watch: