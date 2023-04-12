Palguna seeks financial assistance for footballer Soumya

Palguna said the Sports Minister and SATS chairman had promised Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to Soumya last year after her participation in the AFC Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

G Soumya with TFA secretary GP Palguna.

Hyderabad: Indian women’s football team manager and Telangana Football Association secretary GP Palguan sought financial assistance from the State government to footballer Soumya Guguloth, who was part of the Indian national team that qualified for the first round of Olympics Qualifier at Kyrgyz Republic.

The team won the both matches in Kyrgyz Republic where India downed the hosts 5-0 in the opener and 4-0 in the second match.

The State footballer Soumya scored a goal each in both the matches. However, she got injured in the second match and fractured her right leg.

Palguna said the Sports Minister and SATS chairman had promised Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to Soumya last year after her participation in the AFC Cup.

Also Read SATS team girls off to flyer at Gyaneshwar Goud volleyball tournament