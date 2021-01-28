Palla Rajeshwar Reddy slams BJP for mudslinging

TRS leaders accused the BJP of resorting to mudslinging against the ruling party in an attempt to mislead the graduate voters with an eye on the MLC election.

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chairman of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi and MLC from Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda graduates constituency Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and other TRS leaders on Thursday urged party activists to check the smear campaign unleashed by the BJP using social media.

Addressing a meeting of party workers and graduates here, the TRS leaders accused the BJP of resorting to mudslinging against the ruling party in an attempt to mislead the graduate voters with an eye on the MLC election.

Rajeshwar Reddy, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, reiterated that the TRS government had provided 1.31 lakh government jobs in various departments since it came to power besides creating 14.5 lakh jobs in the private sector.

“But the BJP leaders are making false allegations against the government. They are trying to fool the graduates and unemployed youth by stating that the TRS had failed to give one lakh jobs. If I am wrong on the information on the jobs provided by the government, I am ready for debate anywhere,” he added.

The TRS leaders stressed the need to vote for the TRS candidate in the MLC election for the development of the State. “The BJP has done nothing for the development of the Telangana State. They have neither got the national status to the KLIS nor provided funds to the ‘Mission Bhagiratha’. The Modi government is indeed trying to privatise every sector though lakhs of employees are losing the jobs,” the TRS leaders at the meeting stated.

