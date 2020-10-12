Pallavi Model School: Students pay tributes to IAF fraternity

Students shared their thoughts and conducted a quiz related to the topic.

Pallavi Model School Bowenpally celebrated Indian Air force Day with zeal at an online assembly. October 8, is celebrated as Indian Air Force Day. To commemorate this, students conducted a special assembly and paid tributes to the heroes of the nation involved in protecting the skies of the nation.

The assembly started with an introduction to the topic. Students shared their thoughts and conducted a quiz related to the topic.

The assembly concluded with students reiterating the importance of the Air Force for a strong and secure nation. Students said that the induction of Rafale fighter jets into our force is the special attraction of this year’s celebration which is the 88th Indian Air Force Day.

