Palle, Pattana Pragathi a good opportunity to address civic issues: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:16 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Khammam: Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi programme introduced by the State government was a good opportunity to address civic problems in villages and towns, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister along with District Collector VP Gautham and Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi visited various divisions of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) on bicycle for nearly two hours and formally launched Pattana Pragathi.

He took part in sanitation work at Sequel road area and interacted with citizens finding out their problems. He inspected the old KMC office building where it was proposed to establish City Library and directed the officials to speed up the library works. He inspected sanitation, electricity poles, dividers, plants on road dividers, sewage drains and discussed the works to be taken up in the current phase of Pattana Pragathi while reviewing the works done in previous Pattana Pragathi.

Speaking to the media Ajay Kumar informed that he has been conducting field visits on bicycle once every three months since he was elected as an MLA to have firsthand information about the problems being faced by the people and to address them on the spot. With Palle, Pattana Pragathi Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wants villages and towns in Telangana transformed into model habitations and to ensure clean and hygienic living conditions in residential areas, he explained.

Later in the day, Ajay Kumar launched Palle Pragathi works at GK Banjar village in Raghunathapalem mandal. He inaugurated 30 double bedroom houses built with an expenditure of Rs 1.51 crore at the village. He also inaugurated a new gram panchayat building constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh and side drains built with Rs 53.75 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion he said the Chief Minister was ensuring funds flow to gram panchayats but sarpanches of opposition parties falsely complained of lack of funds.

The TRS government achieved an all round development in the past eight years in Telangana, though States ruled by BJP and Congress were lagging behind in terms of development, Ajay Kumar said. Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, TRS city president P Nagaraju and others were present.

