Panchayat Secretaries protest in Sangareddy

They staged protest demanding action against the people who were responsible for the suicide of Isojipet Panchayath Secretary M Jagannadh

Sangareddy: Dozens of panchayat secretaries, who have gathered at Sanagreddy Government Hospital on Thursday, have staged a protest demanding action against the people who were responsible for the suicide of Isojipet Panchayath Secretary M Jagannadh.

Jagannadh (28), a native of Minpur in Pulkal Mandal, hanged self at his residence at Minpur on Wednesday leaving a two page suicide note in which he accused the elected members of Gram Panchayath and higher officials of harassing him.

The body of Jagannadh was brought to the hospital for postmortem on Wednesday evening. The protesting panchayath secretaries, who have arrived at the hospital also demanded the government to resolve all the issues pertaining to newly recruited panchayath secretaries. Kin of Jagannadh have also participated in the protest demanding justice to the Jagannadh’s family. Meanwhile, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy met the panchayat secretaries and enquired about their issues. Assuring to raise their issues in the State Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Jayaprakash Reddy promised to extend financial help to the bereaved family members of Jagannadh. The officials have convinced the family members to withdraw their protest and shift from the body to Minpur to perform the final rites to Jagannadh.

District Collector assures help to family of Panchayat secretary

Sangareddy: Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao assured to support the family members of Panchayath Secretary M Jagannadh, who committed suicide on Wednesday, besides carrying out a thorough enquiry into the incidents that led to his suicide. He has further assured to get the people who harassed him to justice. He met the family members and expressed condolences to them.

