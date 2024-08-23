Pangolin rescued; released in forests in Mancherial

23 August 2024

A pangolin rescued and was released in forests near Mandamarri

Mancherial: A pangolin, a critically endangered wild animal, sighted near a toll plaza on NH 363 at Mandamarri, was rescued by the Forest officials on Friday.

Mandamarri Deputy Forest Range Officers Azhar and Santosh said that the pangolin was rescued from the toll plaza upon receiving information from locals about its movement.

The animal was released in nearby forests. The officials requested the public not to harm wild animals.

Forest Section Officer Poshetti and Forest Beat Officer Rajeshwari took part in the operation.