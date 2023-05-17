Panic prevails after severed head of woman found in Hyderabad

According to the police, some persons had beheaded the woman and had thrown away the head in the Musi River bed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:09 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while when a severed head of a woman was found at Musi River at Malakpet in the city on Wednesday morning.

The police suspect the woman was killed last night. She was wearing gold earrings and the ornaments were intact on body leading to suspicion of the murder could be a result of family issues or extra marital affair.

The police are checking the feed of the surveillance cameras installed in the neighborhood.

Senior police officials visited the place. A case is registered and investigation going on.