Friday, Aug 9, 2024
Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat clinches bronze for India in 57 kg wrestling

India now have five bronze medals and a silver, which javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra bagged on Thursday.

By PTI
Updated On - 9 August 2024, 11:58 PM
Puerto Ricos Darian Tai Cruz and Indias Aman Aman, in blue, compete in their mens freestyle 57kg bronze medal wrestling match, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics. Photo: AP

Paris: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat won the bronze medal, defeating Puerto Rico’s Darian Cruz in the men’s 57kg free-style category at the Paris Games here on Friday.

Aman won the bout 13-5 to keep the tradition of wrestlers returning home with a medal since 2008 Beijing Games, where Sushil Kumar had finished third.

On Thursday, Aman had lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the semifinal bout to set up a bronze-medal bout with Darian Cruz.

