Parking fees to be introduced at Hyderabad Metro Stations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 August 2024, 04:52 PM

Nagole Metro Station

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited will be introducing parking fees starting August 25 at Nagole Metro Station and September 1 at Miyapur Metro Station. As a part of the pilot run to test the functioning and efficiency of various systems, a trial was conducted at Nagole parking facility on Wednesday.

The parking facilities will ensure organized parking with clear demarcation for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, improved amenities such as bio-toilets, 24/7 CCTV surveillance and on-ground security and convenient payment with app-based (QR code) options.

The parking fee details are prominently displayed at both the locations for the convenience of passengers, a press release said.