Hyderabad Metro delays paid parking: Nagole, Miyapur stations free for now

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 02:23 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) on Saturday said that it has deferred implementation of paid parking at its Nagole and Miyapur stations. “Paid parking at Nagole, initially planned for August 25 and Miyapur scheduled for September 1 has been deferred until further notice.

We are using this time to address concerns of metro users and ensure a smooth transition,” the HMR in a notification said.

