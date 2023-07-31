Parliament monsoon session, Day 8: Focus returns to Manipur violence

After a two-day visit to the violence-hit state, MPs of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A. bloc returned to New Delhi on Sunday.

By ANI Published Date - 11:00 AM, Mon - 31 July 23

New Delhi: Parliament convenes on Monday for what is expected to be another stormy session with the Manipur issue likely to take centre stage again. The Monsoon session, which began on July 20, has been marred by disruptions and walkouts over the violence in the northeastern state.

The 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, who concluded their fact-finding visit to the strife-torn state, will meet at the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament on Monday to brief the situation of the northeastern state.

The MPs who were part of the delegation will brief floor leaders of I.N.D.I.A alliance in the Parliament building at 9:30 am today. The Opposition will mount their attack on the Centre, inside Parliament, over the issue.

The Opposition front had on Wednesday submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later admitted the motion after a headcount of over 50 MPs as required under the rules. Birla said a date and time for discussion on it will be fixed by him after consultation with all parties.

Both Houses will assemble at 11 am.

The Bill replacing the Centre’s Ordinance on control of services in Delhi is on the government’s agenda for this week in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services’ from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will introduce the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to provide for press, registration of periodicals and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. He will also move the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lower House today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The Bill was earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha.

As per the List of Business for the day, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Mediation Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for the resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise, enforce mediated settlement agreements, provide for a body for registration of mediators, to encourage community mediation and to make online mediation as acceptable and cost-effective process.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav will move the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move a Motion in the Lok Sabha amending the First Schedule of the Customs Tariff Act “in order to increase Import duty on Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), Propane and Butane”.

Earlier on Friday, the businesses of both Houses were cut short as they were adjourned for the day, to meet again on Monday.

The monsoon session of Parliament has seen disruptions since its beginning on July 20 with opposition members pressing their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.