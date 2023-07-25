BRS continues fight, demands for discussion on Manipur violence in Parliament

BRS MPs demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the prevailing situation in Manipur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: BRS MPs continued their protests on Tuesday demanding for discussion on the Manipur violence in the Parliament. They also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the prevailing situation in the crisis-hit State.

As the Parliament session resumed on Tuesday, the logjam continued for a fourth day as the BRS MPs along with other Opposition members moved adjournment motions under Rule 267 demanding for discussion on the Manipur violence, in both the Houses. However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker rejected them. In protest, the BRS MPs raised slogans and displayed placards, disrupting the Parliamentary proceedings in both the Houses.

Amid the uproar, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm and noon respectively. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called for an all-party meeting at 12.30 pm to end the deadlock, but it ended inconclusive.

In a statement, BRS Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswara Rao demanded the Central government to hold a discussion on the Manipur violence and that Modi should make a statement sharing the factual situation in Manipur to the people of the country. He stated that it was not proper to reject the adjournment motions moved by the Opposition parties repeatedly on the same issue.

“Humanity is in trouble. It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister is either unaware of it or is not ready to accept in public. The ruling party is acting against the spirit of the Constitution and federalism. The Prime Minister must respond and explain why the Centre is afraid to discuss on the Manipur crisis, to end the deadlock in the Parliament,” he said

Meanwhile, the BRS MPs also participated in the sit-in protest at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex since Monday evening, opposing the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the Rajya Sabha. They demanded that the suspension should be revoked. The BRS MPs led by its Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao and Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao, participated in the protest.

