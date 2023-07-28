BRS continues protest in Parliament, demands restoration of peace in Manipur

Protesters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to address the Parliament and clarify the current situation in Manipur to the people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:08 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: BRS MPs staged protests both inside and outside the Parliament building on Friday, demanding for discussion on the Manipur issue in both the Houses of the Parliament. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that he give a statement in the Parliament and explain to the people about the prevailing situation in Manipur.

The BRS MPs, who submitted an adjournment motion for discussion on the Manipur crisis followed by an elaborate statement by the Prime Minister on the issue, demanded that the Centre must initiate immediate measures to restore peace and tranquility in Manipur as well as ensure justice to the victims.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties led by the INDIA alliance and the BRS raised strong objections to the Union government taking up legislative business even as a no-confidence motion was pending before the Lok Sabha. They demanded that Speaker Om Birla take up the no-confidence motion for discussion immediately.

Soon after both the Houses of the Parliament met on Friday, the BRS members along with INDIA MPs raised slogans and displayed placards. Despite repeated requests from the Chair, they did not relent. While the Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon amid uproar due to sloganeering by the Opposition, a heated argument ensued in Rajya Sabha between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and TMC MP Derek O’Brien over discussion on the Manipur crimes following which the House was adjourned to Monday.

Though the Lok Sabha resumed at noon, it was adjourned again in less than three minutes till 2 pm amid the Opposition’s objections over passing of multiple bills despite the no-confidence motion moved against the BJP government.