Part of false ceiling collapses at Saroornagar Indore stadium

Hyderabad: A portion of the false ceiling at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium collapsed creating panic among athletes training there, on Tuesday.

The athletes, who were training for the upcoming senior national kabaddi championship, scheduled to be held in Harana, demanded the officials to respond quickly so that they can resume their training.

Venkatesh, DYSO said, “Four to five pieces of the soundproof were collapsed in the evening during a practice session. However, no one was hurt. The roof was damaged because of the heavy rains from the past few days.”

“We have informed the government previously and they have sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for the up-gradation of the stadium. The Tourism development called for the tenders. We will address all the issues in the stadium as early as possible,” he added.

