Patancheru MLA congratulates Shanvitha for winning World ITF U-18 tennis tournament

Shanvitha had paired with Michelle Khomich from Germany to win the World Tennis Tour ITF junior circuit (J30) under-18 tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy congratulating tennis player Shanvitha Reddy Nukala at his residence on Monday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy congratulated young tennis player Shanvitha Reddy Nukala, who won the World Tennis Tour ITF junior circuit (J30) under-18 tennis tournament in Kampala, Uganda. The MLA invited Shanvitha to his home and felicitated her.

Shanvitha had paired with Michelle Khomich from Germany to win the title. Mahipal Reddy said Shanvitha would bring more such laurels to India in the coming days. Shanvitha also stood as runner-up in the singles U-18 tournament in Kampala. She had completed her 10th Standard recently from a private school in Patancheru.