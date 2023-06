Hyderabad’s Shanvitha pair clinches ITF U-18 tennis tournament

Hyderabad tennis player Shanvitha Reddy Nukala and her partner Michelle Khomich from Germany emerged champions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Shanvitha Reddy Nukala and her partner Michelle Khomich with the trophies.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shanvitha Reddy Nukala and her partner Michelle Khomich from Germany emerged champions in the women’s doubles category of the World Tennis Tour, ITF Junior Circuit (J30) under-18 tennis tournament in Kampala, Uganda on Friday.

The Indo-German duo rallied from a set down to defeat Leila Akhmetova from Russia and Sia Mahajan from India 3-6, 6-4, 10-4.

Earlier in semifinals, Shanvitha and Khomich downed the pari of Shana Martin Mao from Tanzania and Sisu-Makena Tomegah from Ghana 6-2, 6-3 to reach final.