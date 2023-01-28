‘Pathaan’ SRK talks about box-office success, tags ‘Tiger’ Salman as ‘GOAT’

By IANS Published Date - 07:53 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Source: IANS.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday hosted a Twitter session, #AskSRK, where he answered questions related to “Pathaan” and even tagged actor Salman Khan as “Greatest Of All Time” (GOAT).

The 57-year-old actor treated his fans to a question and answer session on social media, where he was asked about the box-office success of ‘Pathaan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Asked by a Twitter user about movie collection, SRK said, “Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain hum toh khushi ginte haina#Pathaan.”

Salman Khan had a special appearance in the film, a user wrote: “@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gayi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe.”

To which, SRK replied: “Salman bhai is woh kya kehte hain aaj kal young log haan .GOAT. (greatest of all time) #Pathaan.”

A netizen asked about working with Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.

Praising them, the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood wrote, “Ashutosh ji and Dimpleji are very magnanimous actors and lovely and very gentle to work with. And they were Too funny in the hologram scene ha ha #Pathaan.”

A fan couldn’t stop gushing about SRK’s look in ‘Pathaan‘ and asked: “Why are you so sexy?”

He replied: “Kya karoon ab aadat si padh gayi hai ha ha. Honestly it’s only in the beholders’ eye #Pathaan.”