‘Pathaan’ breaks record as Kashmir theatre gets ‘houseful’ after 32 years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is making waves all over with its box-office numbers. The spy thriller has managed to gain yet another record with the theatres of Kashmir having a full house after 32 long years. The official Twitter handle of INOX shared the news on Thursday night.

“Today, with #Pathaan frenzy gripping the nation, we are grateful to KING KHAN for bringing the treasured #HOUSEFULL sign back to the Kashmir Valley after 32 long years! Thank you #ShahRukhKhan (sic),” read the tweet.

Kashmir has shown “extraordinary love” to ‘Pathaan’ and Shah Rukh Khan. INOX Srinagar posted in a separate tweet while adding that all shows were “houseful” on the first day, January 25.

Up until the late 1980s, the Kashmir Valley was home to almost a dozen independent movie theatres, but they were forced to close their doors after receiving threats from militant groups. After being closed for thirty years, movie theatres in the Valley reportedly reopened with a special screening of the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’.

‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham released on January 25, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. The film is written and directed by Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

‘Pathaan’ marks Shah Rukh’s comeback film after ‘Zero’, which was released in 2018.