Patients perform wheelchair salsa at special event in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Santa Claus plays with patients at an event organized by Ucchvas Transitional Care Centre at Gachibowli on Tuesday. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Patients with complex medical conditions including brain strokes and injuries to the spinal cord and head showcased their dancing skills by performing wheelchair salsa to the tunes of melodious songs and disco beats, in addition to taking part in games like throwing a ball at a target in a special event organised by Ucchvas Transitional Care in Hyderabad.

To make the event really colourful, the participants adorned vibrant dresses instead of their regular hospital blue uniforms that stood out as a perfect match to break the monotony of traditional therapy routines and provided an outlet to unleash their emotions by displaying their hidden talents, according to a press release.

Physiotherapist Sibasis Panigrahi entertained the patients and audience by donning a Santa Claus costume and amused everybody with his dancing skills. Dr. Akhil Rallapodi, physiotherapist and department in-charge supervised the event.

Dr. Vijay Bathina, Director, Rehabilitation Services, Ucchvas Transitional Care, said “the centre’s commitment to the holistic needs of the patients is linked to the integration of recreation-led activities into our rehab programs which has opened up new avenues for enhancing the lives of our patients.”